VPR Wins Two 2017 National Edward R. Murrow Awards

A podcast exploring the status of Abenaki Native Americans in Vermont and a video that uses Legos to explain the Iowa caucus won Vermont Public Radio two awards in the national Edward R. Murrow journalism competition.

The awards are presented each year by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), the world’s largest professional organization devoted exclusively to electronic journalism. It’s the first time VPR has won a national Murrow Award for digital-first content. Both pieces were inspired by audience questions.

The award for Best News Documentary went to an episode of Brave Little State. Every month, the podcast answers a question submitted by a listener and voted on by the community. The winning piece took on the question: “What is the status of the Abenaki Native Americans in Vermont today?”.

Angela Evancie, the podcast’s host and creator, says the show’s people-powered model, which was pioneered by WBEZ’s Curious City, has opened up a radical new way of reporting.

“In the case of this story about Vermont's Abenaki, a seemingly simple question prompted complicated conversations about how the native community sees — and doesn't see — itself in contemporary Vermont,” Evancie said. “I was so grateful to the Abenaki leaders who opened up their homes and tribal headquarters to me, and trusted me to share a small part of their story.”

‘How The Iowa Caucus Works, In 2 Minutes (Starring Legos)’, created by Evancie and Digital Reporter Taylor Dobbs, won the award for Excellence in Video. Dobbs says the idea was born from the need to explain a complicated subject on the cheap.

Before VPR’s reporting trip to Iowa in 2016, VPR asked listeners for their questions about the political process in Iowa. Several people wondered how the Iowa Caucus worked. "When we looked into it, we found that the caucus process is so complicated that we'd need visuals to help explain it,” Dobbs said.

They looked to commission an animator to produce a video, but when the estimate came in too high, Dobbs and Evancie took matters into their own hands.

“We pulled some poster paper out of the conference room, and cleared off a table by the office printer, where we built a little backdrop,” Evancie said. “We borrowed Legos from our colleagues' kids' collections — VPR President Robin Turnau made some really excellent contributions, as did our engineer John Billingsley.”

Dobbs said he was overwhelmed by the positive response to the video, but one piece of feedback stood out.

"I heard from my high school civics teacher in Montpelier that he used the video to launch into a class project, and that's when I felt like we'd really hit our mark. It's great to hear from people that they understand the caucus system better now or that our video inspired further engagement. That's why we're here, really. Getting to play with Legos is just a perk."

Of the awards given to journalists, the Murrows are among the most respected in the world. The awards put public interest above all else, and they recognize stories that are the embodiment of the values, principles, and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a journalism pioneer who set the standard for the highest quality of broadcast journalism.

This year, RTDNA is presenting 117 awards in 15 categories including excellence in innovation, breaking news, investigative reporting and more. RTDNA received nearly 4,300 entries during the 2017 awards season.

The two national awards follow VPR’s five regional Edward R. Murrow wins. VPR competes in RTDNA's Region 10, comprising all six New England states.

You can see all the regional winners here, and the national Edward R. Murrow Award winners here.