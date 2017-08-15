Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

VPR's 'Founding Mother' On The Station's Start And The Future Of Radio

By 2 hours ago
  • Betty Smith Mastaler, seen here in 1978, talked to
    Betty Smith Mastaler, seen here in 1978, talked to "Vermont Edition" recently about her first years at VPR and the state of the station.
    VPR file

Aug. 13, 2017 marked Vermont Edition's 10th anniversary, and the 40th anniversary of Vermont Public Radio. To mark the occasion, we talked to someone who has been with the station for more than 40 years and has done a little bit of everything: Betty Smith Mastaler.

These days you might recognize her name as VPR's Commentary Series producer, but she started by helping with the early applications for grants from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the Federal Communications Commission. And, she says, she's never looked back.

Listen to the interview above. Broadcast on Vermont Edition on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017 during the noon hour; rebroadcast during the 7 p.m. hour.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
VPR News
VPR40
Arts & Culture

Related Content

Staff Spotlight: Betty Smith Mastaler

By Sarah Mathews Jun 10, 2016
VPR

It’s a special edition of our Staff Spotlight: This month we’re talking with our Commentary Series producer and one of the very first employees of VPR, Betty Smith-Mastaler who is celebrating her 40th anniversary with VPR!

VPR Celebrates 40 Years Of Public Service

By Aug 1, 2017
VPR "Founding Mother" and current Commentary Series Producer Betty Smith behind the mic in 1978.
Archives / VPR

VPR celebrates its 40th anniversary on August 13, 2017. Join us all month as we look back at everything we've accomplished together, while looking forward to the next 40 years of public service.

40 Moments That Defined VPR

By Aug 13, 2017
VPR's 40th anniversary is August 13, 2017. We're celebrating by remembering 40 moments that have defined VPR over the years.
Daria Bishop / VPR

Vermont Public Radio's 40 years of public service is made up of many moments - some watershed, others small and incremental. Together, along with the tremendous support of our community, they built VPR into the essential resource it is today. In honor of our 40th anniversary, here are 40 notable moments that defined VPR over the years.