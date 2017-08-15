VPR's 'Founding Mother' On The Station's Start And The Future Of Radio

Aug. 13, 2017 marked Vermont Edition's 10th anniversary, and the 40th anniversary of Vermont Public Radio. To mark the occasion, we talked to someone who has been with the station for more than 40 years and has done a little bit of everything: Betty Smith Mastaler.

These days you might recognize her name as VPR's Commentary Series producer, but she started by helping with the early applications for grants from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the Federal Communications Commission. And, she says, she's never looked back.

Listen to the interview above. Broadcast on Vermont Edition on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017 during the noon hour; rebroadcast during the 7 p.m. hour.