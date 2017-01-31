Related Program: 
VPR News

VPR's Nina Keck On Her First Few Days In Jordan

By & 49 minutes ago
Related Program: 
VPR News

As President Trump's executive order was sparking confusion in the U.S. this weekend, VPR's Nina Keck was on her way to Jordan, where many Syrian refugees are waiting to be resettled in the U.S. and elsewhere. 

Keck spoke with VPR's Annie Russell about reaction in Europe and Jordan to the executive order.

Listen to their full conversation above.

President Trump’s executive order prevents new refugees from entering the country for 120 days, suspends resettlement for Syrians indefinitely and bars travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days.

More From Jordan: In Jordan's Capital City, Syrians Hoping To Resettle In U.S. React To Refugee Ban

Support for this coverage is made possible in part by the VPR Journalism Fund.

Tags: 
VPR News
Immigration
Government & Politics
Refugee Resettlement

Related Content

In Jordan's Capital City, Syrians Hoping To Resettle In U.S. React To Refugee Ban

By Jan 30, 2017
Nina Keck / VPR

In the U.S., protests, confusion and anger have followed President Trump’s executive order that prevents new refugees from entering the country for 120 days, suspends resettlement for Syrians indefinitely and bars travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days.

Sen. Leahy On His Opposition To Sessions, And Trump's First Moves As President

By 3 hours ago
Robert F. Bukaty / AP

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee is expected to vote this week on the nomination of Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions as the country's next attorney general. Sen. Patrick Leahy spoke to VPR about Sesssions' nomination and a number of policies proposed by President Trump during his first week in office.  

A Closer Look At Trump's Executive Orders On Immigration, And The Effect In Vermont

By & 5 hours ago
Craig Ruttle / AP

President Donald Trump's far-reaching executive orders on immigration rocked the country last week, and the reaction has been widespread and furious.

Gov. Scott Issues Sweeping Rebuff To Trump's Immigration Orders

By & 19 hours ago
Angela Evancie / VPR file

Gov. Phil Scott says Vermont will not cooperate with a federal crackdown on immigration that calls on state and local officials to aid in heightened border-security measures. And he says his administration is "exploring a legal challenge" to executive orders signed by President Donald Trump last week.