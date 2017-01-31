VPR's Nina Keck On Her First Few Days In Jordan

As President Trump's executive order was sparking confusion in the U.S. this weekend, VPR's Nina Keck was on her way to Jordan, where many Syrian refugees are waiting to be resettled in the U.S. and elsewhere.

Keck spoke with VPR's Annie Russell about reaction in Europe and Jordan to the executive order.

Listen to their full conversation above.

President Trump’s executive order prevents new refugees from entering the country for 120 days, suspends resettlement for Syrians indefinitely and bars travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days.

More From Jordan: In Jordan's Capital City, Syrians Hoping To Resettle In U.S. React To Refugee Ban

Support for this coverage is made possible in part by the VPR Journalism Fund.