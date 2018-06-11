VPR's Tell Me More Tour

By 18 minutes ago
  • VPR kicked off the tour at Brattleboro's Strolling of the Heifers on June 2.
    Ty Robertson / VPR

VPR is hitting the road to visit all 14 Vermont counties during our Tell Me More Tour this summer and fall. You’ll meet Scott Finn, VPR’s new president and CEO, as well as reporters, hosts and staff at community events statewide.

 

Our vision is to explore the whole Vermont story, together - but we can’t do it without you. Our goal is to meet as many Vermonters as we can throughout the state - all ages, all backgrounds, VPR listeners, non-listeners, eighth generation Vermonters and newcomers to our state. We hope you’ll come out and let us know what’s on your mind. 

 

Check back here for event dates and locations - we’ll post them as soon as they’re available!

 

If you can’t make it or don’t want to wait, please feel free to contact us directly! Record a voice memo or write out your thoughts and email us at community@vpr.net. We want to hear stories about you and your community: 

  • What’s special about your town?
  • What issues are important to you?
  • What should people know about where you live?
  • How can VPR serve your community better?

If you're feeling social, you can tweet us @vprnet or share photos of your town on Instagram. Be sure to use #tellmemorevt. You can also post photos on our Facebook page. 

 

We’re looking forward to meeting you soon!

