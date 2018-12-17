VPR's Year-End Giving Guide

As we approach the end of the year, many people consider the organizations they care about most and make a year-end gift. In fact, one-third of all charitable giving happens in December. That makes now an important time of year for many nonprofits like Vermont Public Radio that count on support from people like you!

Most likely you are familiar with the general ways to support VPR - during membership drives or annual membership renewals - but there are also a number of other unique ways to support VPR:

Rollover (Beethoven)

As 2018 comes to an end, you may want to consider using the Charitable IRA Rollover option to make a gift to Vermont Public Radio. If you are 70½ years old or older, you can make a donation of up to $100,000 directly from your individual retirement accounts (IRAs) without first having to recognize the distribution as income. The IRA charitable rollover is very popular with taxpayers and beneficial to charities. It’s a unique way to support VPR's mission as an essential and trusted independent voice for news, information, music and cultural exploration for the people of our region. Learn more about making a gift through your IRA here.

Game, Set, Match

Does your employer have a matching gift program? Many companies will match charitable contributions made by their employees during the year. Some companies will match a gift one-for-one or up to two or three times your contribution. Check here to see if your company has a matching gift program — in some cases, you can download the appropriate form too (but you can also request a form directly from your employer). This is a great benefit: you can double the impact of your gift by taking just five minutes to fill out a simple form.

Stock Up On Support

Giving appreciated stocks and other securities is a tax-wise way to support VPR. For securities held longer than one year, you can deduct their full fair market value, regardless of what you originally paid for them while avoiding a capital gains tax. To make a gift of stock, you simply set up a stock transfer. Once the transfer is complete, VPR sells the stock and puts the proceeds to use supporting the programs and services you value. Please notify us directly of a stock gift because we aren’t notified of the name of the donor when we receive an electronic stock transfer. You can find all of the information you need to make a gift of stock here.

One of the changes made by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 was an increase in the standard deduction, eliminating the need for most people to itemize their charitable contributions. Predictions vary, but the resulting reduction in annual charitable giving nationwide could be between $13 billion and $20 billion a year. Many nonprofits are concerned that this will have a dramatic negative impact on their ability to deliver on their missions.

Earlier this year, lawmakers in Montpelier passed the Vermont Charitable Contribution Tax Credit. Taxpayers are eligible for a 5% credit of the first $20,000 of charitable contributions whether or not they itemize on their federal tax returns. The new credit applies to charitable gifts made after January 1, 2018. For more details on the credit, visit the Vermont Department of Taxes website or consult your financial advisor.

However you choose to support VPR, your contributions are in good hands. We are proud of our 4-star rating on Charity Navigator, the highest possible rating for our accountability, transparency and effectiveness in managing resources. VPR is an independent non-commercial network that depends on thousands of individuals and businesses for support. Less than 10% of VPR's funding comes from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. As a charitable non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization, contributions to VPR are fully tax-deductible according to U.S. law.

If you have any questions about these unique ways to support VPR, please contact Brendan Kinney, Vice President of Development & Marketing, 800-639-2192 ext. 189, or bkinney@vpr.net.