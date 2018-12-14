Related Program: 
VSAC Study Tracks Educational Outcomes For Class Of 2012

1 hour ago
  • VSAC has been studying the educational attainment of Vermont students who graduated high school in 2012.
    franny-anne / iStock

Some new information has just been released from an ongoing study following nearly 6,000 Vermonters who graduated from high school in 2012. There's some good news for Vermont in terms of college attainment, and some bad news – or ways the state could focus its energy.

VSAC president and CEO Scott Giles joined Vermont Edition to talk about the research. VSAC has just released some data on what kind of higher education the students in the study have achieved in their first four years following graduation from high school. 

Broadcast on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

