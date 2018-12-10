Related Programs: 
VPR Classical
VSO On VPR Classical

VSO On VPR Classical: Beethoven's Triple Concerto

  • Cellist Sharon Robinson, violinist Jaime Laredo and pianist Joseph Kalichstein play Beethoven with the VSO this week.
    Fred Collins / www.kalichstein-laredo-robinson-trio.com

Vermont Symphony Orchestra
Jaime Laredo, conductor
Kalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio

Sibelius: Valse triste
Honegger: Pastorale d'ete
Beethoven: Triple Concerto for Violin, Cello and Piano, Op.56

Listen Wednesday December 12 at 8 p.m.