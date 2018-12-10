Related Programs: VPR ClassicalVSO On VPR Classical VSO On VPR Classical: Beethoven's Triple Concerto By Walter Parker • 55 minutes ago Related Programs: VPR ClassicalVSO On VPR Classical TweetShareGoogle+Email Cellist Sharon Robinson, violinist Jaime Laredo and pianist Joseph Kalichstein play Beethoven with the VSO this week. Fred Collins / www.kalichstein-laredo-robinson-trio.com Vermont Symphony OrchestraJaime Laredo, conductorKalichstein-Laredo-Robinson Trio Sibelius: Valse tristeHonegger: Pastorale d'eteBeethoven: Triple Concerto for Violin, Cello and Piano, Op.56 Listen Wednesday December 12 at 8 p.m. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.