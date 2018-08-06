VSO On VPR Classical: Jonathan Biss Plays Beethoven

This week, the Marlboro Music Festival announced that pianist Jonathan Biss would become Co-Artistic Director (along with Mitsuko Uchida); so this week we'll encore his 2014 performance of Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3 with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra.

Mozart: Marriage of Figaro Overture (Anthony Princiotti, conductor)

Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio Espagnol (Anthony Princiotti, conductor)

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor, Op. 37 (Jonathan Biss, piano; Jaime Laredo, conductor)

Listen Wednesday August 8 at 8 p.m.