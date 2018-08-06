Related Programs: 
VPR Classical
VSO On VPR Classical

VSO On VPR Classical: Jonathan Biss Plays Beethoven

By 1 hour ago
  • Pianist Jonathan Biss, new Co-Artistic Director of the Marlboro Music Festival, plays Beethoven with the VSO this week.
    Pianist Jonathan Biss, new Co-Artistic Director of the Marlboro Music Festival, plays Beethoven with the VSO this week.
    www.jonathanbiss.com

This week, the Marlboro Music Festival announced that pianist Jonathan Biss would become Co-Artistic Director (along with Mitsuko Uchida); so this week we'll encore his 2014 performance of Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3 with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra.

Mozart: Marriage of Figaro Overture  (Anthony Princiotti, conductor)
Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio Espagnol  (Anthony Princiotti, conductor)
Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor, Op. 37  (Jonathan Biss, piano; Jaime Laredo, conductor)

Listen Wednesday August 8 at 8 p.m.