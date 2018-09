Pianist Peter Serkin will open the Vermont Symphony Orchestra's new season on September 22, playing Bela Bartok's Piano Concerto No. 3.  This week and next we'll listen to his performances with the VSO of Brahms' 2 Piano Concertos.

Vermont Symphony Orchestra

Mozart: The Abduction from the Seraglio Overture  (Sarah Hicks, conductor)

Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 in D minor, Op. 15  (Jaime Laredo, conductor)

Listen Wednesday September 12 at 8 p.m.