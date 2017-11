Robert De Cormier died last week at age 95. He founded the Vermont Symphony Orchestra Chorus in 1993 and led it for 20 years. This week, music from a concert he conducted in 2012.

Vermont Symphony Orchestra & Chorus

Robert De Cormier, conductor

Jonita Lattimore, soprano; Susan Platts, alto; Richard Clement, tneor; Kevin Deas, bass

Faure: Requiem

Mozart: Requiem (selections)

Listen Wednesday November 15 at 8 p.m.