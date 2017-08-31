Vt. Adjutant General On Troop Increase In Afghanistan, Ban On Transgender Service Members

During the United States' longrunning conflict in Afghanistan, Vermont Guard soldiers and airmen have been deployed to the country multiple times. When President Donald Trump announced a troop increase in Afghanistan earlier this month, it came as no surprise to Maj. Gen. Steven Cray, adjutant general of the state of Vermont.

Cray spoke to Vermont Edition about how the troop increase might affect those who serve in the Vermont Guard and also discussed the president's stated objective to ban transgender people from serving in the U.S. armed forces.

Listen to the conversation above. Broadcast during Vermont Edition on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 during the noon hour; rebroadcast during the 7 p.m. hour.