Vt. Attorney General Joins 22-State Lawsuit Challenging Net Neutrality Repeal

By & 12 hours ago
  • mohamed_hassan / Pixabay

Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan has joined a lawsuit challenging the Federal Communications Commission's rollback of so-called “net neutrality” regulations. 

The lawsuit was filed this week by attorneys general in 22 states. The Obama-era net neutrality rules for the FCC regulated internet providers like utilities, and protected internet users and websites from having their traffic blocked or throttled. 

The suit calls the FCC’s rollback of net neutrality rules “arbitrary and capricious” as well as illegal. Donovan said a repeal could affect the public’s access to information. 

“When we talk about the internet, there should be a national standard. That’s why the rule-making authority of the FCC is so critical. And to roll back those rules—to have no rules!—is going to create winners and losers, it’s going to create fast lanes and slow lanes, based on your ability to pay.”

Donovan added that the FCC’s December vote was also illegal because it violated the commission’s own process of public oversight.

He stated the lawsuit aims to both block the FCC’s vote from going into effect and reinstate the net neutrality regulations.

Broadcast on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

