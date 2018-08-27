Related Program: 
Vt. Attorney General's Office Investigates Threats Against Bennington Rep. Kiah Morris

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office is investigating online threats made against a state representative from Bennington.

Morris withdrew her re-election bid last week.
Credit Peter Hirschfeld / VPR File

Attorney General TJ Donovan issued a statement Monday that says he’s looking into complaints about threats made against Rep. Kiah Morris.

Morris is one of the few people of color in the Vermont Legislature, and she withdrew from her re-election campaign last week.

In a Facebook post Friday announcing her withdrawal, Morris said social media has been “divisive, inflammatory and at times, even dangerous.”

Donovan said in his statement that his office "will work with the Vermont State Police and appropriate computer forensic experts to ensure a thorough and complete investigation of this matter."

