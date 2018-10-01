Related Program: 
VPR News

Vt. Commission On Women Hears Health Care, Economic Concerns In State Survey

By 45 minutes ago
  • Teal, blue and orange speech, thought and chat bubble cut outs on a bright green background.
    The Vermont Commission on Women is in the midst of conducting a listening project to learn about the concerns of women in the state.
    hunkmax / iStock

What are the main concerns of women in Vermont and which of their needs are not being met? Those are some of the central questions the Vermont Commission on Women is asking residents in a listening project that's been going on for several months.

"We are really trying to get the stories that we haven't gotten before," said Cary Brown, the executive director of the Commission on Women.

Cary Brown spoke to VPR's Henry Epp. Listen to their conversation above.

Brown said so far, the most common concerns focus on health care and economic issues, including housing affordability. Brown said affordable housing can help address domestic violence.

"It's very linked to women's safety, when they're feeling like they need to stay in an unsafe relationship because they literally have nowhere else to go," Brown said. "That's a very concrete problem that we can try to take a look at."

Brown said the commission's survey is ongoing, and it can be completed online. The agency plans to file a report with recommendations for lawmakers ahead of the next legislative session.

Tags: 
VPR News
Government & Politics
Race & Identity

Related Content

Vermont Edition Live With Madeleine Kunin

By & Sep 25, 2018
Madeleine Kunin joined "Vermont Edition" and a live audience to discuss her new book, "Coming of Age: My Journey to the Eighties."
Anna Ste. Marie / VPR

Former Gov. Madeleine Kunin has been an author, ambassador, advocate and governor in a career that's spanned decades. Now that long life is the focus of her new book about aging.

Gov. Kunin joins Vermont Edition in front of a live audience to talk about her "journey to the eighties" and how aging changes us in mind and spirit. And as the only woman who's served as Vermont's Governor, we'll ask her about the role of women in our current political climate.

Kiah Morris Says Vermont Has 'Opportunity To Lead' National Conversation About Racism

By Sep 28, 2018
Headshot of Kiah Morris in the Vermont House chamber.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR File

Former Bennington Rep. Kiah Morris may be departing the Vermont Legislature, but she says her work on racial justice issues in Vermont will continue.

Ladies, Let's Talk

By & Nov 17, 2016
Craig Dingle / iStock.com

A lot of us have been in conversations lately about what it's like to be a woman in this particular political and cultural moment. On the next Vermont Edition, we're moving that conversation into the studio.