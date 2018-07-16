Related Program: 
VPR News

Vt. Congressional Delegation Criticizes Trump In Wake Of Putin Press Conference

By VPR News Staff 40 minutes ago
  • U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday.
    U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland, on Monday. Vermont's congressional delegation all issued statements criticizing Trump's statements during the press conference.
    Pablo Martinez Monsivais / Associated Press

"Indefensible." "Embarrassing." "Stunningly reckless."

That's what Sen. Patrick Leahy, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Peter Welch, respectively, had to say in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's comments at a press conference Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

More from NPR — "The President From Helsinki: Trump Appearance With Putin Sparks Bipartisan Ire" [July 16]

The three members of Vermont's congressional delegation each issued statements Monday afternoon in the wake of the press conference.

Sen. Patrick Leahy

Leahy provided a brief statement:

"This is the undermining of our security interests and of the American rule of law. It is as dangerous as it is shameful.

"It is all the more indefensible now that President Trump feels a need to stand up for Putin and Russia. As a Vermonter and United States senator I stand up for America."

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sanders commented on the press conference via his official Twitter account:

Rep. Peter Welch

In an email statement, Welch also commented on Robert Mueller's investigation:

"Donald Trump’s performance in Helsinki was stunningly reckless, even by his standards. On an international stage and with the world watching, the American president defiantly sided with a former KGB officer over U.S. intelligence agencies and the Justice Department, despite overwhelming evidence that Russia tried to sabotage our 2016 election. In doing so, he denigrated and undermined the important work of our intelligence and law enforcement agencies. With Republican congressional leaders willing to look the other way, it’s clear that Robert Mueller is the only person in Washington capable of holding accountable those who enabled and participated in this unprecedented attack on America. I am confident Mr. Mueller watched this press conference with interest and that he will factor it into his methodical effort to find the truth."

Tags: 
VPR News
Government & Politics
Donald Trump
Patrick Leahy
Bernie Sanders
Peter Welch

Related Content

Trump Press Conference With Putin Sparks Bipartisan Ire

By 5 hours ago

Updated at 3:49 p.m. ET

President Trump's effort to reset relations with Russia backfired at home, when he failed to side with U.S. intelligence over Moscow's interference in the 2016 election. The president's equivocation drew bipartisan condemnation, capping a week in which Trump alienated allies and cozied up to adversaries.

Trump himself declared his summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki a success, in what he called the "proud tradition of bold American diplomacy."

Perplexed By The Mueller Investigation? We Ask Expert Garrett Graff To Explain

By Jun 25, 2018
Special counsel Robert Mueller leaving the capitol in June 2017.
J. Scott Applewhite / AP

More than a year into the Donald Trump presidency, special counsel Robert Mueller is conducting multiple ongoing investigations.

These include probes into whether Trump and his campaign accepted help from Russia to win the 2016 election, and whether the president himself obstructed justice after he did.