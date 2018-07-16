Vt. Congressional Delegation Criticizes Trump In Wake Of Putin Press Conference

"Indefensible." "Embarrassing." "Stunningly reckless."

That's what Sen. Patrick Leahy, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Peter Welch, respectively, had to say in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's comments at a press conference Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

More from NPR — "The President From Helsinki: Trump Appearance With Putin Sparks Bipartisan Ire" [July 16]

The three members of Vermont's congressional delegation each issued statements Monday afternoon in the wake of the press conference.

Sen. Patrick Leahy

Leahy provided a brief statement:

"This is the undermining of our security interests and of the American rule of law. It is as dangerous as it is shameful. "It is all the more indefensible now that President Trump feels a need to stand up for Putin and Russia. As a Vermonter and United States senator I stand up for America."

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sanders commented on the press conference via his official Twitter account:

President Trump’s press conference with Putin was an embarrassing spectacle. Rather than make clear that interference in our elections is unacceptable, Trump instead accepted Putin’s denials and cast doubt on the conclusions of our intelligence community. This is not normal. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) July 16, 2018

Rep. Peter Welch

In an email statement, Welch also commented on Robert Mueller's investigation: