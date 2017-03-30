Vt Health Exchange May Need Adjustments After 'Repeal And Replace' Fails

A Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act in Congress came with a warning that insurance markets will "explode" if the law is not fixed. But how much truth is in that claim, and how stable is Vermont's health care exchange?

Gov. Phil Scott said this week he'll look at what changes are needed to the operations of Vermont Health Connect, the state's health care exchange, in the aftermath of the attempt to overhaul the entire federal heath care law. We talk with health care leaders about what the defeat of 'repeal and replace' means for Vermonters.

Also in the program, Dorothy's List, our monthly book club about the title nominated for Vermont's Dorothy Canfield Fisher Children's Book Award. We mark the Transgender Day of Visibility by talking with students at Mettawee Community School in West Pawlet, who are reading the novel George. Author Alex Gino tells the story of a transgender girl who is navigating her identity with the help of supportive friends.

Broadcast live on Friday, March 31, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.