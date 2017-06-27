Related Program: 
Vt. Makes Final Push Toward Universal Composting And Recycling

Vermont is now three years into its plan to get the whole state on board with universal recycling and composting.  But when you look at the number inside the triangle with arrows, do you know immediately what kind of plastic it is and how to recycle it? And are you occasionally still scrapping food scraps into the garbage?

On the next Vermont Edition, we look at how Vermont has increased its capacity to manage the recyclable and compostable materials now being diverted from landfills, and we answer your questions about how to compost and recycle. Our guests are Josh Kelley with the Department of Environmental Conservation's Solid Waste program, and Michele Morris with the Chittenden Solid Waste District.

Post your questions and comments below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

