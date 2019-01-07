Related Program: 
Vt. Meteorologist Weighs In On Polar Vortex Phenomenon

By & 16 minutes ago
  • Niagara Falls thawing after a polar vortex.
    Niagara Falls is pictured here starting to thaw following a polar vortex back in January 2014.
    Nick LoVerde / Associated Press File

If you're a Game of Thrones fan — and even if you're not — you've probably heard this ominous line: "Winter is coming." Well a recent Axios article says a polar vortex is not only coming, it’s actually splitting into three pieces. We spoke with Eye on the Sky meteorologist Mark Breen about the phenomenon.

Listen above to Mitch Wertlieb's conversation with Mark Breen.

Breen said these polar vortex events are caused by stratospheric warming events far above the Arctic Circle, which pushes cold air south. This phenomenon has "been going on since forever" but, he said, meteorologists are still working to understand them.

He said these happen most winters, but it appears that warmer temperatures in the Arctic may be causing this to happen more frequently. Another factor, Breen explained, is that the sun — which is low at this time of year — can be tied to weaker patterns over the Arctic, which translates into a surge of cold air in the United States.

Breen said this particular stratospheric warming event is one of the strongest on record since the 1950s and, as a result, meteorologists are expecting a cold surge somewhere in the Northern Hemisphere.

So does that mean it’s coming to Vermont? Breen said meteorologists can’t yet make that forecast.

Dartmouth Researchers Look For Causes Of Rise In 'Extreme Precipitation'

By Aug 16, 2018
Drivers from Burlington cross the bridge over the Winooski River Tuesday afternoon.
Taylor Dobbs / VPR

In 1996, the Northeastern U.S saw a sudden increase in the number of "extreme precipitation" events. And ever since then, that number has stayed elevated. So a group of researchers at Dartmouth College set out to figure out why.

July 2018 Was The Hottest Month On Record In Burlington

By Aug 1, 2018
Burlington Community Boathouse Marina view from the lake on a blue-sky day.
Meg Malone / VPR

July was the hottest month ever recorded in Burlington, Vermont, according to records from the local office of the National Weather Service.

Winter Weather: The Weird, The Wacky And The Wonderful

By & Jan 22, 2018
Samuel John / Flickr

Why does it get quieter when it snows? Can there actually be thunder and lightning during a snow storm? And how can smog and flooding happen in the dead of winter?

These questions cover just a few of the winter weather phenomena that Vermont Edition is looking into.

What Is The Polar Vortex And Why Is It Doing This To Us?

By Jan 7, 2014

We've mentioned the polar vortex several times in recent days.

We've said, for instance, that it's "a low pressure system that's usually whirling around the North Pole but has weakened and come south."

But we're still getting asked this question: