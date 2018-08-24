Vt. Republican Party To Name Replacement Candidates After Paige Withdraws From Five Races

Republican candidate H. Brooke Paige has withdrawn from five of the six statewide offices he won during primary voting on August 14.

Paige will run as the Republican nominee for secretary of state and challenge Democratic incumbent Jim Condos.

The deadline for withdrawing from the races was 5 p.m. on Friday and Vermont Republican Party Executive Director Jack Moulton said Paige filed his withdrawal papers Friday afternoon.

Paige won the GOP nominations for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, state treasurer, state auditor, attorney general and secretary of state.

After the primary Paige told VPR that he planned on withdrawing, and that he got his name on the primary ballot in so many races so that Democrats would not win a Republican nomination with a write-in vote.

Paige could not be reached for comment Friday evening.

Moulton says the Republican state committee will meet Wednesday to vote on replacements for candidates for the state offices.

The deadline for the GOP to get a general election ballot finalized is Sept. 6.

