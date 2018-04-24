Vt. Senate Votes To Expand Domestic Terrorism Law In Effort To Prevent Future Shootings

By 1 hour ago
  • Sen. Dick Sears, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, backs bill to expand domestic terrorism law to deal with cases like the alleged incident at Fair Haven Union High School
    Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Sears, pictured here in a 2016 file photo, backs a current bill to expand the state's domestic terrorism law. The Senate gave unanimous approval to the legislation Tuesday.
    Angela Evancie / VPR

The Vermont Senate has given unanimous approval to legislation that updates the state's domestic terrorism laws as a way to help thwart future mass shootings.

Lawmakers say the bill is a direct result of a case involving a former Fair Haven Union High School student who allegedly plotted a mass murder at the school.

Last week, students from Fair Haven Union High School testified in front of the Senate Committee on Judiciary about their fear following the alleged threats made to their school.

More from VPR — Fearing For Their Lives, Fair Haven Students Demand Action From Lawmakers [April 18]

Sen. Dick Sears, the Judiciary Committee chairman, said that the students' anxieties spurred lawmakers to look to expand the state's domestic terrorism laws. The legislation would update the laws to include incidents where a person uses a firearm to kill multiple people or takes "substantial steps" that demonstrate that they have the intent of committing a mass murder. 

"It's designed to respond to what happened in Fair Haven by defining 'substantial steps' towards the activity,” said Sears. “We believe that this bill will help to hold someone accountable who might commit similar acts."     

“It's designed to respond to what happened in Fair Haven by defining 'substantial steps' towards the activity. We believe that this bill will help to hold someone accountable who might commit similar acts." — Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Sears

Sears said the concept of taking "substantial steps" is defined as conduct that strongly corroborates the person's intent to commit the crime.

"If they have horrible thoughts, it's not really against the law," said Sears. "But if they take steps to attempt to do what their thought process is, then that is where this would come in — and if it's multiple people."

And Sears said he recognizes that the state's judicial system could further define what it means to take "substantial steps" with the intent of killing many people.

"We don't know what the courts might do to define that,” said Sears. “We're hopeful that it's more than just writing it into a journal — that it's taking actual steps to obtain the firearm, actual steps towards a plan and not just, again, a thought."

The House Committee on Judiciary is working on similar legislation, and the goal is have a bill on the governor's desk by the end of next week.

Tags: 
VPR News
Dick Sears
Guns
Vermont Legislature
Government & Politics

Related Content

Lawmakers Look To Domestic Terrorism Law As A Way To Address Future Criminal Plots

By Apr 18, 2018
Senate Judiciary chairman Dick Sears is looking to modify Vermont's domestic terrorism laws as a way to deal with future cases of violence
Angela Evancie / VPR File

After a Vermont Supreme Court ruling last week said Jack Sawyer could not be held without bail because his actions did not constitute "an attempt" to commit a crime, the Senate Judiciary Committee is exploring the state's domestic terrorism law as a way to charge similar crimes in the future.

Fearing For Their Lives, Fair Haven Students Demand Action From Lawmakers

By Apr 18, 2018
Julia Adams, a social studies teacher at Fair Haven Union High School, asked the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday the change the definition of what it means to "attempt" a crime.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

As Fair Haven Union High School prepares for the possible release of the teenager who allegedly planned to inflict mass casualties at the school, students from the school are asking lawmakers to update criminal statutes they say should have kept him behind bars.

Prosecutor Drops Attempted Murder Charges In Sawyer Case

By & Apr 23, 2018
Jack Sawyer sits in Rutland Superior Court
Glenn Russell / Burlington Free Press / Pool File

Rutland County State's Attorney Rose Kennedy has dismissed the four most serious charges against Jack Sawyer, saying a ruling by the Vermont Supreme Court has made prosecution “untenable.”