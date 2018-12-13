Vt. Teachers Union Sues Williston-Based Benefits Administrator, Alleges Fraud

    Vermont's teachers union has filed a lawsuit against Future Planning Associates, a Williston-based health benefits administrator.
The Vermont-NEA has filed a lawsuit against Future Planning Associates, a Williston-based health benefits administrator. Future Planning Associates took on more than 20,000 school employees' health reimbursement accounts in January, then terminated the contracts in April.

The lawsuit alleges Future Planning Associates breached their contract, failed to operate in good faith and committed consumer fraud when it advertised its services and attempted to administer health benefits for 80 percent of Vermont's school employees. Future Planning Associates has said it did nothing wrong.

But Burlington music teacher and union member Betsy Nolan said the company's actions meant many teachers' medical bills went unpaid, with some bills going to collection agencies. Some professionals, Nolan said, were denied medical service because of unpaid bills. 

"It was obvious from very early on that they did not have the infrastructure to meet the needs of the state's school districts," said Nolan. "I cannot overstate the amount of chaos that this has caused in teachers' health care. I'm a single person personally who doesn't have any dependents, and I have literally been on the phone for over 18 hours this year trying to undo the mess that was created by Future Planning." 

The Burlington Education Association is the first plaintiff, although the statewide union expects more districts to join. It seeks punitive damages and attorneys fees.

