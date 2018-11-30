Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

VTDigger Investigates Alleged Abuses Of Power Within Vermont National Guard

By & 21 hours ago
  • Vermont Air National Guard F-16 fighter jets parked on a runway in January 2018.
    Vermont Air National Guard F-16 fighter jets parked on a runway in January 2018.
    Lawrence Crespo / U.S. Air Force

Allegations of misconduct, abuse of power and a culture of impunity at the Vermont National Guard. Interviews with more than two dozen guardsmen alleging harassment of women and a toxic "good-old-boys" network. And alleged outrageous behavior among pilots and others high within the Guard ranging from the misuse of fighter jets to conduct that may have imperiled a mission in Africa.

These are among the findings from of a six-month investigation by VTDigger into the Vermont National Guard. 

VTDigger investigative reporter Jasper Craven joins Vermont Edition to discuss his reporting, his sources for his wide-ranging reporting and the Guard's response to the allegations.

Broadcast live on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Vermont National Guard

Related Content

Vermont National Guard Leave To Prepare For Deployment Abroad

By Jun 14, 2018
Maj. Jamie Lewandowski, the commander of Charlie Company, prepares to leave the state to begin training prior to deployment. The company will act as a medical evacuation company in the Middle East and Southwest Asia.
Liam Elder-Connors / VPR

Members of the Vermont Army National Guard left Thursday morning to prepare for their upcoming overseas deployment.

Burlington Voters Don't Want The F-35s. The Guard Says They're Still Coming.

By & Mar 12, 2018
An F-35B lifts off from the runway at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida in October 2017. Burlington will receive 18 F-35s starting in 2019.
Samuel King Jr. / U.S. Air Force

Eighteen F-35 stealth fighter jets are set to come to Vermont next year, but on Town Meeting Day, a ballot question with language rejecting the fighters passed with wide support in Burlington. We're looking at what that vote means and what happens next for the F-35s in Vermont.

Mother Of Soldier Calls For Better System For At-Risk Soldiers

By Nov 19, 2014
Used with the Pallotta family's permission / Facebook

The mother of a Vermont National Guard Soldier who committed suicide in September says the current system set up to help soldiers at risk is not working.

Valerie Pallotta says soldiers and veterans need more frequent check-ins with case managers and better access to health care. She’s in Washington D.C. Wednesday making this case before the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

Her son, PFC Joshua Pallotta, took his own life after struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder.