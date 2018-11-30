VTDigger Investigates Alleged Abuses Of Power Within Vermont National Guard

Allegations of misconduct, abuse of power and a culture of impunity at the Vermont National Guard. Interviews with more than two dozen guardsmen alleging harassment of women and a toxic "good-old-boys" network. And alleged outrageous behavior among pilots and others high within the Guard ranging from the misuse of fighter jets to conduct that may have imperiled a mission in Africa.

These are among the findings from of a six-month investigation by VTDigger into the Vermont National Guard.

VTDigger investigative reporter Jasper Craven joins Vermont Edition to discuss his reporting, his sources for his wide-ranging reporting and the Guard's response to the allegations.

Broadcast live on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.