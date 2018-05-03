Related Program: 
VTDigger Investigation Calls Vermont Lottery Into Question

1 hour ago

The chances of winning the lottery are pretty slim, but for the owners of stores selling tickets in Vermont, winning happens with surprising frequency according to a new investigation by VTDigger. 

Katie Savage, the reporter who investigated the story for VTDigger spoke with VPR's Henry Epp. Hear their full conversation above.

Since Savage's story was published last week, Gov. Scott has asked the director of the Vermont lottery to investigate and the Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe has proposed an amendment that would create a review of the state's lottery. 

Read Savage's full investigation, "More Than Luck?" at VTDigger.org

