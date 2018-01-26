VTDigger's D.C. Reporter On Vermont's Delegation, DACA And The Shutdown Vote

Elizabeth Hewitt covers Washington, D.C. politics for VTDigger. She was covering the Capitol as Vermont's Congressional delegation voted for what ultimately became a three-day shutdown of the federal government.

Hewitt joined Vermont Edition to discuss how each member of Vermont's delegation voted in the lead-up to shutdown, and what priorities motivated their decisions.

Hewitt also explains what the delegation thinks about possible immigration, and how it would affect the hundreds of thousands of "dreamers" in the country, people brought to the U.S. by their undocumented parents when they were just children. More than 690,000 of those "dreamers" registered to work and study in the U.S. under DACA, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. But they face an uncertain future as DACA is set to end in March unless Congress acts.

