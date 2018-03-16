Waitsfield Author Finds 'Beauty In Lined Faces' With New Book On Aging Well

Olivia Hoblitzelle has spent her career as a teacher, a therapist and a writer. Her lifelong work brought together the practices of meditation, cognitive therapy and yoga into Western medicine's domain. And now Hoblitzelle's most recent book, Aging With Wisdom: Reflections, Stories & Teachings, gathers her writing into focused pieces on how to age well.

At age 40, Hoblitzelle began to keep a file folder titled "Wisdom About Aging." Now at age 80, the Waitsfield author spoke to VPR about her recently released book on that very subject.

"I've been a lifelong teacher ... I've always been writing one way or another, but not really coming into book form until more recently. I wanted this book to come out of my own life experience, my own teaching," Hoblitzelle said.

On Sunday, March 18 at 4 p.m., Hoblitzelle will give an "illustrated talk" at Big Picture Theater in Waitsfield about Aging With Wisdom, along with a Q&A and book-signing. The event is free and open to the public.

"I found I had also a very passionate feeling about wanting to celebrate older people ... I think we need to see beauty in lined faces," says Hoblitzelle. "That's a sign that someone's lived a full life."

Listen to the interview with Hoblitzelle above for more on her inspiration and writing process.