Related Program: 
Weekly Conversation On The Arts

Waitsfield Author Finds 'Beauty In Lined Faces' With New Book On Aging Well

By 1 hour ago
  • Author Olivia Hoblitzelle heard a phrase in her 40s that influenced the way she embraced her own aging and those around her. Now at age 80, her book collects her reflections and stories on how to age well.
    Author Olivia Hoblitzelle heard a phrase in her 40s that influenced the way she embraced her own aging and those around her. Now at age 80, her book collects her reflections and stories on how to age well.
    Courtesy, Olivia Hoblitzelle

Olivia Hoblitzelle has spent her career as a teacher, a therapist and a writer. Her lifelong work brought together the practices of meditation, cognitive therapy and yoga into Western medicine's domain. And now Hoblitzelle's most recent book, Aging With Wisdom: Reflections, Stories & Teachings, gathers her writing into focused pieces on how to age well.

At age 40, Hoblitzelle began to keep a file folder titled "Wisdom About Aging." Now at age 80, the Waitsfield author spoke to VPR about her recently released book on that very subject.

Credit Olivia Hoblitzelle, Courtesy

"I've been a lifelong teacher ... I've always been writing one way or another, but not really coming into book form until more recently. I wanted this book to come out of my own life experience, my own teaching," Hoblitzelle said. 

On Sunday, March 18 at 4 p.m., Hoblitzelle will give an "illustrated talk" at Big Picture Theater in Waitsfield about Aging With Wisdom, along with a Q&A and book-signing. The event is free and open to the public.

"I found I had also a very passionate feeling about wanting to celebrate older people ... I think we need to see beauty in lined faces," says Hoblitzelle. "That's a sign that someone's lived a full life."

Listen to the interview with Hoblitzelle above for more on her inspiration and writing process.

Tags: 
Featured Programs
Arts & Culture
Weekly Conversation On The Arts
Books

Related Content

Cavendish Community Tapestry Dedicated To Late Town Manager

By Mar 14, 2018
The Cavendish community tapestry which shows a river, tree, gazebo and townspeople and says Cavendish 1761.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

A community art project in the tiny town of Cavendish was shown for the first time at this year's town meeting, but its longtime champion wasn't there to see it.

Black Rhino Horn Stolen From UVM Recovered

By , & Mar 14, 2018
The stolen black rhinoceros horn has been returned intact to UVM.
Brian Jenkins / University of Vermont, courtesy

In April 2017, the University of Vermont discovered a black rhinoceros horn was stolen from Torey Hall.

Potentially worth hundreds of thousands of dollars on the black market, the horn has now — almost a year later — been found. But not in Vermont.

'Black Panther,' 'A Wrinkle In Time' And Representation Onscreen

By , & Mar 13, 2018
Comic book legend Stan Lee and actor Chadwick Boseman pose together at the LA premiere of "Black Panther."
Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP

With Black Panther roaring at the box office to become one of the top-grossing movies of all time, some hope it's the dawn of a new era of black representation in film. We're talking to Dartmouth professor Monica White Ndounou. She studies film and media and offers a cautionary take to the film's success, suggesting ways the structure and ideology of Hollywood need to change first.