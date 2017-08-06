Walking Meetings And Donut Bans: Promoting Wellness In The Workplace

Live call-in discussion: The sedentary hours we spend at work at a desk or in front of a computer take a toll on our health. With nearly two-thirds of Vermont adults overweight or obese, businesses are discovering the benefits of giving employees more opportunities to be active and eat better.

We'll talk with Julie Arel of the Vermont Department of Health about workplace wellness programs, which, like body types, come in all shapes and sizes.

Broadcast live on Monday, August 7, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.