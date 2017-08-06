Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Walking Meetings And Donut Bans: Promoting Wellness In The Workplace

By & 30 seconds ago
  • In this 2013 photo, an employee of Brown & Brown Insurances uses a treadmill desk
    In this 2013 photo, an employee of Brown & Brown Insurances uses a treadmill desk
    Michael Conroy / AP

Live call-in discussion: The sedentary hours we spend at work at a desk or in front of a computer take a toll on our health. With nearly two-thirds of Vermont adults overweight or obese, businesses are discovering the benefits of giving employees more opportunities to be active and eat better. 

We'll talk with Julie Arel of the Vermont Department of Health about workplace wellness programs, which, like body types, come in all shapes and sizes.

Post your questions and comments below, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net

Broadcast live on Monday, August 7, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Health

Related Content

$779 Million Experiment Looks To Change Health Care In Vermont

By Jun 30, 2017
Dr. Mark Depman, director of the emergency department at Central Vermont Medical Center, says a payment reform initiative getting underway next year will encourage doctors like him to address the root causes of patient illnesses.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

OneCare Vermont, one of the newest players in the Vermont health care industry, has submitted its first budget to state regulators – and its CEO says the nearly $800 million proposal will change the way medical care is delivered in the future.

Health Dept. Says State Among Tops In Breast Feeding

By Jul 31, 2013

The Vermont Health Department says the state is among the tops in the country for new mothers who breast feeding their children.

The state says the Breastfeeding Report Card published Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed is one of four states to exceed 2020 breast feeding goals.

The report card showed Vermont women breastfeed their babies at rates well above the national average.