'Washington Post' Report Finds 9 Percent Of Vt. Adult Drivers Had License Suspended Over Debt

By 24 seconds ago
    A new "Washington Post" report found that perhaps more than 7 million people in the U.S. had a driver's license suspended over a debt. Reporter Justin Moyer talked about the issue and the Vermont findings in particular.
When people fail to pay a court or administrative fine, most states can suspend that person’s driver’s license. According to a new report by the Washington Post, that may have happened to more than 7 million people around the country.

Washington Post reporter Justin Moyer spent months putting together the numbers for this national report, which found that 9 percent of adult drivers in Vermont have had their license suspended over debt. 

Listen above to Moyer's conversation about the resport with VPR's Henry Epp. Read Moyer's Washington Post article here. 

VPR News
Government & Politics

