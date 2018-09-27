Related Program: 
VPR News

Watch: Ford And Kavanaugh Appear Before Senate Judiciary Committee

By VPR News 3 hours ago
  • The sign outside a wood door that reads Committee on the Judiciary: This room is equipped with an assistive listening system. Please silence all electronic devices before entering. SD 226
    On Thursday, the Senate Judiciary Committee will hear from both U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who alleges Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in the 1980s. Kavanaugh denies the allegations.
    J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will be back before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, as will Christine Blasey Ford, who alleges Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in the 1980s. Kavanaugh denies the allegations.

Both will testify under oath — Ford is scheduled to be questioned first, with Kavanaugh's testimony to follow.

VPR will carry NPR's special coverage of the hearing beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday. You can also watch the hearing below:

More from NPR: 

Sen. Patrick Leahy, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, posed questions to Ford on Thursday morning.

Since Ford's allegation became public, two other women — Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick — have come forward publicly with allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh. He also denies these allegations.

On Wednesday, the Leahy and his fellow Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee issued a letter to President Donald Trump that called on the president to withdraw Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court or to order the FBI to investigate the allegations.

More from NPR: "New Poll Finds Americans Deeply Divided By Gender On Kavanaugh Nomination"

Tags: 
VPR News
Government & Politics
Brett Kavanaugh
Supreme Court

Related Content

Senate Judiciary Dems Call On Trump To Withdraw Kavanaugh Nomination Or Investigate

By 19 hours ago
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Brett Kavanaugh.
Alex Brandon / Associated Press

Following the release of a sworn affidavit containing new sexual misconduct allegations against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Sen. Patrick Leahy and his fellow Judiciary Committee Democrats are calling on President Donald Trump to either withdraw Kavanaugh's nomination or launch an FBI investigation into the allegations of misconduct and assault.

Senate Judiciary Committee Plots Way Forward In Kavanaugh Hearings

By & Sep 21, 2018
After allegations of sexual assault have arisen against Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh, his path to approval has gotten murky.
Jacquelyn Martin / AP FILE

The recent confirmation hearings for U.S. Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh have been controversial. And now the Senate Judiciary Committee — of which Sen. Patrick Leahy is the seniormost member — is trying to decide how to review allegations of sexual assualt that have been brought against Kavanaugh by professor Christine Blasey Ford.

Leahy Accuses GOP Leaders Of Blocking Access To Key Information In Kavanaugh Case

By Sep 18, 2018
Sen. Patrick Leahy says GOP leaders are blocking the release of key information concerning allegations of sexual assault brought against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh
Manuel Balce Ceneta / Associated Press

Sen. Patrick Leahy is accusing Senate Republican leaders of trying to block an investigation into the facts around allegations of sexual assault that have been brought against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.