Related Program: 
VPR News

WATCH: Sen. Sanders Introduces 'Medicare For All' Act

By & 2 hours ago
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders, seen here in a Facebook video posted Sept. 13, introduces his
    Sen. Bernie Sanders, seen here in a Facebook video posted Sept. 13, introduces his "Medicare For All" act Wednesday.
    screenshot from Facebook live

Sen. Bernie Sanders and his co-sponsors will introduce his "Medicare For All" act Wednesday afternoon. Sanders is streaming his announcement via Facebook Live.

Watch: Sen. Sanders introduces "Medicare For All"

Sanders will be joined by some fellow senators: Sens. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Al Franken (D-Minn.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Mazie Hirono (Hawaii), Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Edward Markey (D-Mass.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Tom Udall (D-N.M.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.).

Click here to read the bill.

Tags: 
VPR News
Bernie Sanders
Health Care
Congress
Government & Politics

Related Content

The Politics Of Sen. Sanders' 'Medicare For All' Push

By Sep 7, 2017

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has a proposal for a taxpayer-financed, universal healthcare program. It's called "Medicare for all" and basically would expand Medicare to include all Americans.

Sanders Says Support Is Growing For His 'Medicare For All' Universal Health Care Plan

By Aug 29, 2017
Sen. Bernie Sanders says now is the time to begin debating the merits of his "Medicare for All" health care plan.
Charlie Neibergall / Associated Press

Sen. Bernie Sanders says his plan to implement a taxpayer financed, universal coverage health care system in this country is based on a relatively simple concept - expand the federal Medicare program to include all Americans.

Sanders Defends DACA in Labor Day Visits to N.H.

By Sep 4, 2017

Vermont senator and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders made two stops in New Hampshire on Labor Day.

Senator Sanders started his day at the annual AFL-CIO breakfast in Manchester where he spoke alongside New Hampshire senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan.