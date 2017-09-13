WATCH: Sen. Sanders Introduces 'Medicare For All' Act

Sen. Bernie Sanders and his co-sponsors will introduce his "Medicare For All" act Wednesday afternoon. Sanders is streaming his announcement via Facebook Live.

Watch: Sen. Sanders introduces "Medicare For All"

Sanders will be joined by some fellow senators: Sens. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Al Franken (D-Minn.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Mazie Hirono (Hawaii), Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), Edward Markey (D-Mass.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Tom Udall (D-N.M.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.).

Click here to read the bill.