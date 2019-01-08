Watch: Trump Addresses Nation Regarding Border, Democratic Leaders Respond

President Donald Trump addressed the nation Tuesday night from the Oval Office. Following the president's speech, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer issued a joint Democratic response.
VPR aired NPR's live coverage of these speeches Tuesday beginning at 9 p.m.
The speeches come amid a partial government shutdown that's lasted more than two weeks. The stalemate continues as Trump demands funding for a wall along the Mexican border, which Democrats oppose.
Watch the remarks:
Sen. Bernie Sanders has also announced plans to livestream his own response to the president's speech following the address from Democratic leadership.
Watch Sanders' response:
Update 9:42 p.m. This post and headline were updated following the conclusion of the remarks.