VPR News

Watch: Trump Addresses Nation Regarding Border, Democratic Leaders Respond

By VPR News 4 hours ago
  • The Capitol building in Washington D.C.
    The U.S. Capitol Building, pictured in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump plans to address the nation regarding the border. Following that speech, Democratic leadership will issue their response.
    J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press

President Donald Trump addressed the nation Tuesday night from the Oval Office. Following the president's speech, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer issued a joint Democratic response.

VPR aired NPR's live coverage of these speeches Tuesday beginning at 9 p.m.

The speeches come amid a partial government shutdown that's lasted more than two weeks. The stalemate continues as Trump demands funding for a wall along the Mexican border, which Democrats oppose.

More from NPR:

Watch the remarks:

Sen. Bernie Sanders has also announced plans to livestream his own response to the president's speech following the address from Democratic leadership.

Watch Sanders' response:

Update 9:42 p.m. This post and headline were updated following the conclusion of the remarks.

