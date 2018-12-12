Watching Young Brains Grow: 'ABCD' Study To Monitor A Decade Of Development

Live call-in discussion: Nearly 12,000 children aged nine and ten are now taking part in a decade-long, nationwide study looking at how young brains develop. And 577 of them are right here in Vermont.

We're talking with investigators leading the research at UVM about this landmark study and what they're learning about this pivotal stage in the development of young brains.

Alexandra Potter, an associate professor of psychiatry at the University of Vermont and one of the principle investigators at UVM on the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study, explains the thousands of pieces of data collected for each participant and the questions they're trying to study with the data.

And Julie Dumas, an associate professor of psychiatry at UVM, explains how she's analyzing data from the ABCD study to look at questions related to hormones, puberty and ageing.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.