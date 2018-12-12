Related Program: 
Watching Young Brains Grow: 'ABCD' Study To Monitor A Decade Of Development

By , & 27 minutes ago
    Researchers at UVM and 20 other sites across the country are studying more than 11,800 children to learn how brain development relates to behavior, achievement, mental health outcomes and more.
Live call-in discussion: Nearly 12,000 children aged nine and ten are now taking part in a decade-long, nationwide study looking at how young brains develop. And 577 of them are right here in Vermont.

We're talking with investigators leading the research at UVM about this landmark study and what they're learning about this pivotal stage in the development of young brains. 

Alexandra Potter, an associate professor of psychiatry at the University of Vermont and one of the principle investigators at UVM on the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study, explains the thousands of pieces of data collected for each participant and the questions they're trying to study with the data.

And Julie Dumas, an associate professor of psychiatry at UVM, explains how she's analyzing data from the ABCD study to look at questions related to hormones, puberty and ageing.

Share your questions or thoughts on the ABCD study below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

