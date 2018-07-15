Related Program: 
VPR News

Waterbury Arts Festival Drives Downtown Revitalization

By 2 minutes ago
  • Revitalizing Waterbury Executive Director Karen Nevin says the annual Waterbury Arts Festival is her organization’s primary fundraiser.
    Revitalizing Waterbury Executive Director Karen Nevin says the annual Waterbury Arts Festival is her organization’s primary fundraiser.
    Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

The annual Waterbury Arts Festival is a big deal in town, as a family-friendly event as well as a major fundraiser for the community development organization Revitalizing Waterbury.

Audio from this story will be posted.
 

Waterbury’s Stowe Street was one of two roads closed to traffic for the event.
Credit Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Vendor tents lined both sides of two closed-to-traffic roads in Waterbury on Saturday and a stage was set up in the middle of Stowe Street.

"The money will go to the work we do in town," said Revitalizing Waterbury Executive Director Karen Nevin. "For example, we will buy the flowers to plant in the barrels. We buy holiday lights and Christmas trees at the Christmas tree season. We have an economic development director. We run programs to do shopping promotions. We also market the town."

In addition, Revitalizing Waterbury is working on a couple of long-term projects that Nevin said will have a major impact on the downtown. One is a train sculpture that will be installed on the railroad bridge at the gateway to the town later this summer.

The other is a Main Street rebuilding project that will include replacing the roadway and water and sewer infrastructure, as well as extensive streetscaping. Nevin said it will complete the work Waterbury started after Tropical Storm Irene.

Art vendors, food trucks, music and even a bull calf named Ferdinand were part of the Waterbury Arts Festival on Saturday, July 14.
Credit Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

"That’s going to be the final transformational piece for this town," she said. "2011 was the flood. We did a lot of work from the flood. They restored the state complex, we did some restoration work – buildings restored. We’re bringing in this gorgeous sculpture. And the last thing is going to be this gorgeous street – historic lampposts, potted hanging plants, sidewalks, everything you want."

The Main Street Project is scheduled to start next spring, and take two years to complete.
 

Tags: 
VPR News
Arts & Culture
The Vermont Economy

Related Content

The Vermont Mozart Festival: Bringing The Music Of Mozart To Northern Vermont

By Jul 13, 2018
Over the next few weeks the Vermont Mozart Festival will perform concerts at several northern Vermont venues including Shelburne Farms, the Charlotte Town Beach, Burlington Country Club and Trapp Family Lodge.
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

The reimagined Vermont Mozart Festival kicks off its third season with a free concert in Burlington on Tuesday, July 17.

How Do You Prouty? Cancer Fundraiser To Draw Thousands To Hanover This Weekend

By & Jul 10, 2018
Cyclists participating in the 2017 Prouty. Walking, running, rowing, and volunteering are among the ways to take part in the annual cancer fundraiser.
Dan Grossman / Maple Leaf Photos, courtesy

The Prouty began humbly enough 37 years ago, when just four nurses raised $4,000 during a 100-mile trek through the White Mountains. They were doing it to honor an inspiring cancer patient, Audrey Prouty. Now the annual event is New Hampshire's largest charity fundraiser, drawing thousands to Hanover each July and raising more than $33 million.

Actor Michael Sommers Has Vermont Roots And A Role In The New Film 'Sorry To Bother You'

By Jul 11, 2018
Actor Michael Sommers smiling
Courtesy

There's a lot of buzz around the new film Sorry To Bother You, directed by Boots Riley and starring Lakeith Stanfield. Among the cast members is Michael Sommers, an actor originally from Middlebury.