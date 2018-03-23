Related Program: 
Ways To End Hazing In Sports

  • Hazing in sports can have devastating effects on athletes, schools and communities.
Live call-in discussion: Hazing is happening in greater numbers than you might suspect. One recent study reported that 80 percent of student athletes experienced some form of hazing during their college athletic career. And 42 percent said they also were hazed in high school.

Vermont Law School is holding a panel discussion to address the legal, psychological and public policy implications of hazing in sports. Panel members Brian Porto, director of the Sports Law Institute at VLS, and Rick Farnham, retired UVM athletic director, discuss the effects of hazing, how schools can stop it and Vermont law pertaining to it.

Dartmouth College women's basketball coach Belle Koclanes shares how her program develops a culture free of hazing.

Post your thoughts or experiences with hazing in sports here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, March 26, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

