Related Program: 
VPR News

The Week Ahead: Gun Control Bills Take Center Stage At The Statehouse

By 32 minutes ago
  • Sen. Dick Sears, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is working on several gun control measures that could be voted on in committee this week
    Sen. Dick Sears, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, is working on several gun control measures that could be voted on in committee this week.
    Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Times Argus

During the course of the week, the House is scheduled to review a Senate bill that raises the age to purchase a gun from 18 to 21.

The proposal also includes a universal background check.

At the same time, the Senate will consider a House plan to allow police officers to temporarily confiscate a firearm in domestic violence cases.

Bennington Sen. Dick Sears is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Sears says his panel will consider an amendment that gives law enforcement officials the authority to take a firearm under certain specific circumstances.

"We feel that in and of itself, it will be a tremendous asset in terms of domestic violence cases being given a higher priority within the courts." — Sen. Dick Sears

The first is that the weapon must be in plain sight or discovered after a consensual search.

"Make clear that the police officer could take firearms that were clearly visible for example on the table or even hanging on the wall,” said Sears.

Sears says the proposal also requires that a court hearing be held the next business day to allow for due process.

"So that it's almost immediate that the judge can look at the probable cause, the state's attorney, the defense attorney, whomever, can look at whether or not there's probable cause," said Sears.

Chloe White is the Policy Director at Vermont ACLU. She says the compromise is generally a good approach.

"The proposed amendment to the bill is really a step up in terms of protection of constitutional rights while still looking to the aim of the bill which is to ensure the protection of domestic violence victims and their families." — Chloe White, Vermont ACLU

"The proposed amendment to the bill is really a step up in terms of protection of constitutional rights while still looking to the aim of the bill, which is to ensure the protection of domestic violence victims and their families,” said White.

Senator Sears says the legislation is an important way to highlight the issue of domestic violence in Vermont.

"We feel that in and of itself it will be a tremendous asset in terms of domestic violence cases being given a higher priority within the courts,” said Sears. 

Sears says he hopes that his committee will be able to vote on the bill later this week but he says that it might be difficult to achieve this goal: The Senate is scheduled to be on the floor debating a number of key issues for most of the week.

Tags: 
Dick Sears
VPR News
Vermont Legislature

Related Content

Gov. Scott On Gun Bills, Budgets And School Spending

By & Mar 16, 2018
According to campaign finance disclosures, Republican Gov. Phil Scott has raised more than twice as much money toward his 2018 reelection bid than any of the other four candidates challenging him for the office.
Angela Evancie / VPR file

In his second year in office, Gov. Phil Scott has called for limited spending and shared his change of heart on gun control laws. We're talking with the Governor about the surprises and changing priorities in Montpelier in 2018, and what he wants to accomplish in the rest of the legislative session.

Gun Rights Advocates Say Proposed Vt. Legislation Would Infringe On Owners' Rights

By Mar 14, 2018
Ed Wilson, in yellow, was one of nearly 200 gun rights advocates in the Statehouse cafeteria Tuesday evening. Wilson and others say proposed gun legislation in Montpelier would infringe on gun owners' rights.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

In their first show of political force in Montpelier since lawmakers began taking up new firearms legislation, about 200 gun rights advocates jammed the Statehouse cafeteria Tuesday evening to show their opposition to the bills.

After Parkland, And With No Action By Congress, Advocates Say Look To Connecticut

By Anthony Brooks Mar 12, 2018

More than three weeks after a school shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, left 17 people dead, students are demanding that Congress pass tougher gun laws, but so far U.S. lawmakers have failed to act.

In the absence of federal action, gun control advocates are urging states to take up the fight — and point to Connecticut as a successful model. After the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School more than five years ago, the state passed some of the toughest gun laws in the country, and advocates say they’re working.