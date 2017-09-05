Related Program: 
Welch Calls DACA Reversal 'Outrageous', Calls On Congress To Pass Law

By 5 minutes ago
  • After the Trump administration announced its intent to reverse some protections for people brought into the United States illegally as children, Rep. Peter Welch called on Congress to pass a new law to make those protections permanent.
    Taylor Dobbs / VPR

Rep. Peter Welch says the Trump administration’s decision to reverse the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy, also known as DACA, is the “height of cruelty.”

Welch said he agrees with the Trump administration that Congress should take action on immigration reform, but not the administration’s tactics.

“This is the height of cruelty, to threaten good, law-abiding Americans where they’ve served in this country, in the military, on the Houston Fire Department and in Vermont,” he said. “We have 800,000 individuals who are DACA-identified, and they’re just like you and me. They’ve gone to school, they work, they have families, and they want to have the security of being able to contribute to this country. And the idea that you’d take that away, or threaten to take it away, is the height of cruelty, and it should not happen.”

The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it plans to reverse the Obama-era policy that provides legal residency status to immigrants who were brought into the United States illegally as children.

The Trump administration’s decision will remove those protections by March 5, 2018, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Welch said he received a letter from one man in Vermont, who Welch did not name, who was unable to attend medical school “but was able to get a science degree and has dedicated his life to researching cancer. And the reason: Because in his family, a person he loved had cancer. And why would the president even hint at a policy that would deprive this person and this country of the commitment of that individual to be part of finding the cure to cancer. This is outrageous, and I will do everything in my power to make certain that the DACA individuals are protected.”

Gov. Phil Scott also voiced support for DACA policies, noting the contributions immigrants bring to U.S. communities.

"It's unfortunate the President has chosen to end the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals [DACA] program, which now leaves it in the hands of Congress for legislative action,” Scott said in a statement. “The young people who will be affected have known no other home than the U.S., and DACA has given many of them important academic opportunities that further their ability to contribute to our communities, and our nation.”

There is still a chance that the government could continue offering special immigration status to people who were brought into the U.S. illegally as children. The policies that are part of DACA, or other immigration reforms, could become enshrined in law. That would take an act of Congress, and Welch said Tuesday that such a bill has some chance of passing.

"This is outrageous, and I will do everything in my power to make certain that the DACA individuals are protected." — Rep. Peter Welch

“It could happen. There’s a lot of Republicans, including [Colorado Rep.] Mike Coffman or [Florida Rep.] Carlos Curbelo … that recognize that these individuals grew up here and had nothing to do with doing anything wrong in arriving here. And they also recognize, like in Houston, you’ve got a Houston firefighter – how are you going to go pick that person up and send him to a country that he has never known?” Welch said. “So a lot of my Republican colleagues get it, and my hope is that we’re going to be able to get them linked up with Democrats and have a DACA policy that provides a pathway to citizenship and certainly the opportunity for legal [residency] status, to work.”

Welch said he agrees with Trump’s stance on the issue in one regard:

According to data from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), there are 204 people in Vermont with DACA residency status.

University of Vermont President Tom Sullivan said in an email to students and employees that the university “does not require documentation regarding the immigration status of individuals who are not sponsored by the university for study or employment.”

Sullivan also said that the university will not share any student’s private information “in the absence of a formal legal process, such as a subpoena,” and added that UVM’s police force does not ask about immigration status or detain or arrest people solely based on their immigration status.

VPR News
Peter Welch
Immigration
Donald Trump

Trump Ends DACA, Calls On Congress To Act

By 4 hours ago

Updated at 1:10 p.m. ET

The Trump administration Tuesday formally announced it will end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program — also called DACA — putting an expiration date on the legal protections granted to roughly 800,000 people known as "DREAMers," who entered the country illegally as children.

President Trump issued a statement, saying, "I do not favor punishing children, most of whom are now adults, for the actions of their parents. But we must also recognize that we are nation of opportunity because we are a nation of laws."

Sanders Defends DACA in Labor Day Visits to N.H.

By 20 hours ago

Vermont senator and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders made two stops in New Hampshire on Labor Day.

Senator Sanders started his day at the annual AFL-CIO breakfast in Manchester where he spoke alongside New Hampshire senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan.

Vermont Supreme Court Chief Justice Supports Legal Services For Undocumented Workers

By Aug 25, 2017
Vermont Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Reiber says the state's legal system should be availale to everyone who lives here regardless of their legal status.
Bob Kinzel / VPR

Vermont Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Reiber is hoping to reach an agreement with federal immigration officials that would allow undocumented workers to access the state's legal system without the fear of being arrested.

It's Law: Vermont Limits The Role Of Local Cops In Federal Immigration Enforcement

By Mar 28, 2017
Taylor Dobbs / VPR

From his ceremonial office in the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier, Republican Gov. Phil Scott sent a clear message to Washington that Vermont police will not be part of the Trump administration’s efforts to arrest and deport people who are living in the country illegally.