Welch: Firing Special Counsel Mueller 'Would Be A Catastrophe'

By & 31 minutes ago
  • Rep. Peter Welch thinks it would be a mistake for President Trump to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
    Rep. Peter Welch, pictured here in September 2017, thinks it would be a mistake for President Donald Trump to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
    Alex Brandon / Associated Press File

Rep. Peter Welch has joined a bipartisan effort of House members who want to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller from being fired by President Donald Trump.

The legislation requires a special judicial hearing before Mueller can be fired. A panel of three judges would then determine if Mueller should continue in his role as special counsel, investigating possible ties between the Trump campaign and the Russian government in the 2016 election.

While speaking to Vermont Edition, Welch said he thinks it's critical to pass this bill.

"This would be a catastrophe for the rule of law if the president fires Mueller mid-investigation," Welch said.

Listen to an extended conversation from Vermont Edition above — other topics discussed include Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's testimony this week and the situation in Syria.

Welch also thinks the firing of Mueller will raise serious questions for the president.

"You stop that investigation before it's completed, that looks very, very likely that it's about to protect yourself so that you're not subject to the rule of law," he said.

A companion bill has been introduced in the Senate with a bipartisan group of sponsors.

Listen to the interview above. Broadcast on Friday, April 13, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

