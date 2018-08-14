Welch Wins Democratic Nomination For US House, Paige Wins GOP Nomination

Vermont Rep. Peter Welch won the Democratic nomination for a seventh term in the U.S. House and will face Republican candidate H. Brooke Paige in November's general election.

Welch's challenger Dan Freilich conceded the race Tuesday night.

"We worked hard, our team worked hard, had a good message that I thought was resonating," Freilich said, "but I think our exposure probably simply wasn’t good enough to get enough votes. And I really congratulate Peter on winning."

Freilich said he plans to run again in two years.

Looking ahead to the general election, Welch said he will campaign on the same message.

"Well, I’m really pleased at the overwhelming support I got across the state, from the most rural parts of Vermont to the urban areas," Welch said. "And I think it’s a validation of the approach I’m taking – of standing up to Trump, but even in doing that trying to find common ground where we can make some progress."

Welch said he hopes Democrats will win a majority in the U.S. House in November, and be able to set the agenda.

Paige was a candidate for six different offices on the Republican ballot in this election and was projected the winner of the Republican primary for U.S. House by The Associated Press Tuesday night, defeating Anya Tynio in that contest.