Welcome To Canada: Seeking Asylum In The North

Some immigrants in the U.S., who are worried about changes in policy, are making their way to the Canadian border to seek asylum. And they've had to cross the border into Canada illegally.



This is similar to a wave of asylum seekers who made their way through Vermont in 2003 before the Safe Third Country Agreement, signed by the U.S. and Canada in 2002, went into effect. That pact was meant to prevent those seeking asylum to do so in both countries.

Patrick Giantonio, former Executive Director of Vermont Refugee Assistance, explains how that exodus to Canada differs from today's, what determines if some is an asylum seeker and why they are seeking refuge in Canada. And Montreal immigration lawyer Eric Taillefer explains how these asylum seekers are being handled in Canada.

Plus, as part of the Vermont Folklife Center's "Growing Food, Growing Farmers" series, Ryan Yoder of the Yoder Farm in Danby discusses the need in agriculture for diversification, outside markets and improved infrastructure.

