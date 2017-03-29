Welcoming April Live From Studio 1

Previews of many live shows this week in the VPR listening area, African music to help dance in the month of March, and a special segment with the Young Tradition Touring Group, a talented troupe of young Vermont musicians, live in VPR's Studio 1.

This program will air on Sunday April 2nd from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

On Thursday, April 6th the newly formed Vermont bluegrass band Northern Flyer will be playing in the Lorraine B. Good room on the second floor at BCA (Burlington City Arts) at 135 Church Street in Burlington. Doors open at 7 and music starts at 7:30.

The Will Patton Ensemble will be performing at Burnham Hall in Lincoln, on Saturday, April 8th at 7:30 p.m.

Colin McCaffrey and Friends will be playing at Bagitos in Montpelier on Thursday April 6th at 6 p.m.

Gregory Douglass will be playing at the Higher Ground Showcase Lounge in South Burlington on Sunday, April 9th at 7:30 p.m. Cricket Blue and Ricochet Duo will be opening for Gregory.

The Social Band will be performing their “Jewel of the Night” program on Saturday April 8th at the United Church of Hinesburg at 7:30 p.m. and at the Charlotte Congregational Church on Sunday April 9th at 3 p.m.

Dana and Susan Robinson will be performing at a house concert in St. Johnsbury on Saturday April 8th – doors open at 6:30, music begins at 7 p.m. For reservations, directions, and info, please contact Susan, at:

802-274-1681 or scherry@communityrjc.org

The Phil Henry Acoustic Trio will return to the Palmer Street Coffeehouse in Plattsburgh on Friday April 7th at 7:30 p.m

Frost and Fire will perform at the Music Box in Craftsbury on Saturday April 8th at 7:30 p.m.

The P.M. Sundays concert series in Richmond presents Maja and David on Sunday April 9th at the Richmond Congregational Church at 4 p.m.

The Young Tradition Touring Group will perform at the All Souls Interfaith Gathering in Shelburne on Saturday April 8th at 7 p.m.

Bill Staines will be performing at the Old Firehouse in Tinmouth on Friday April 7th at 7:30 p.m.

The Sky Blue Boys will be playing at the Skinny Pancake in Burlington on Sunday April 9th from noon until 3 p.m.