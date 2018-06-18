We're In For Some Wild Summer Weather Today. Here's What To Expect

A heat advisory, thunderstorm warning and power outages throughout the state. We're kicking off the week with wild weather. Here are the details.

Update 5:15 p.m.



Severe storms have left roughly 10,000 Vermonters without power. Check the Vermont Outage Map for the latest.

Update: 3:15 p.m.

The @NWSBurlington has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 3:30 (click for area details) https://t.co/qmJiYGUC28 And a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 (click for area details) https://t.co/yL7TyK7znX #VT #vermont — Vermont Public Radio (@vprnet) June 18, 2018

Original story:

The National Weather Service has issued heat advisory, which means that "hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible."

Everyone should:

Drink plenty of fluids

Stay in cool places

Avoid exposure to the sun

Check on friends, neighbors and relatives

If you must be outdoors, avoid being outside in the middle of the day and keep an eye out for signs of heat exhaustion or stroke.

According to the Eye On The Sky guys, thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected along with strong winds.

Showers are expected to continue into the evening.

This could also mean "isolated flash flooding and gusty winds," according to the NWS.

Hot and humid conditions will allow strong to locally severe thunderstorms to develop Monday. The main threats with these storms will be localized heavy rainfall with isolated flash flooding and gusty winds. pic.twitter.com/EB89suAwHH — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) June 17, 2018