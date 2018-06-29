Related Program: 
We're In For Some Wild Summer Weather This Weekend. Here's What To Expect

By VPR Staff 13 minutes ago
  • The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the region from Saturday afternoon to Monday evening.
    National Weather Service

Get ready for some wickedly hot and humid weather over the next few days as temperatures in some parts of the state are expected to reach the mid-90s. 

The National Weather Service has issued heat advisory, which means that "hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible."

The heat advisory is in effect from Saturday afternoon until Monday evening.

Warning signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Credit Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Everyone should:

  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • Stay in cool places
  • Avoid exposure to the sun
  • Check on friends, neighbors and relatives

If you must be outdoors, avoid being outside in the middle of the day and keep an eye out for signs of heat exhaustion or stroke.

The Washington Post says this heat wave hit the central part of the U.S on Thursday and Friday and is expected to hit our region on Saturday and Sunday.

Weather.com says that daily record highs are possible over the next few days, including in Burlington on Sunday. The current record for July 1 in the Queen City is 93. The expected temperature this year is expected to be 95.

According to the Eye On The Sky guys, the heat wave could stick with us well into the holiday week.

