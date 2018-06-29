We're In For Some Wild Summer Weather This Weekend. Here's What To Expect

Get ready for some wickedly hot and humid weather over the next few days as temperatures in some parts of the state are expected to reach the mid-90s.

The National Weather Service has issued heat advisory, which means that "hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible."

The heat advisory is in effect from Saturday afternoon until Monday evening.

Everyone should:

Drink plenty of fluids

Stay in cool places

Avoid exposure to the sun

Check on friends, neighbors and relatives

If you must be outdoors, avoid being outside in the middle of the day and keep an eye out for signs of heat exhaustion or stroke.

The Washington Post says this heat wave hit the central part of the U.S on Thursday and Friday and is expected to hit our region on Saturday and Sunday.

Weather.com says that daily record highs are possible over the next few days, including in Burlington on Sunday. The current record for July 1 in the Queen City is 93. The expected temperature this year is expected to be 95.

According to the Eye On The Sky guys, the heat wave could stick with us well into the holiday week.