West Nile Found In Springfield, Vermont

Mosquitoes in Springfield, Vermont, have tested positive for West Nile virus.

The Vermont Health Department says this is the first detection of the virus for the 2018 season.

West Nile virus is spread by infected mosquitos. Symptoms can include fever, headache, body aches and joint pains.

Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine says the Health Department tests for the disease every year and typically, they find it.

"Just because it's in a mosquito doesn't mean there's going to be a human who comes down with a severe illness," Levine noted. "But obviously our major message here is do everything you can to prevent being bitten by a mosquito."

Since 2011, there have been 11 human cases of West Nile virus in Vermont and three of those cases happened last year.