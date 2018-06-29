Related Program: 
VPR News

West Nile Found In Springfield, Vermont

By 2 hours ago
  • Mosquitoes in the process of being tested for West Nile in 2007. The virus has been found in Springfield, Vermont, this year.
    Mosquitoes in the process of being tested for West Nile in 2007. The virus has been found in Springfield, Vt., this year.
    LM Otero / Associated Press

Mosquitoes in Springfield, Vermont, have tested positive for West Nile virus.

The Vermont Health Department says this is the first detection of the virus for the 2018 season.

West Nile virus is spread by infected mosquitos. Symptoms can include fever, headache, body aches and joint pains.

Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine says the Health Department tests for the disease every year and typically, they find it.

"Just because it's in a mosquito doesn't mean there's going to be a human who comes down with a severe illness," Levine noted. "But obviously our major message here is do everything you can to prevent being bitten by a mosquito."

Since 2011, there have been 11 human cases of West Nile virus in Vermont and three of those cases happened last year.

Tags: 
VPR News
Health
Energy & Environment
Vermont Department of Health

Related Content

We're In For Some Wild Summer Weather This Weekend. Here's What To Expect

By VPR Staff 7 hours ago
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the region from Saturday afternoon to Monday evening.
National Weather Service

Get ready for some wickedly hot and humid weather over the next few days as temperatures in some parts of the state are expected to reach the mid-90s. 

How Green Is Your Weed? Mass. Limits Energy Usage For Marijuana Growers

By Bruce Gellerman 6 hours ago

So far just a single grower in Massachusetts has been approved to start sowing marijuana seeds for adult-recreational use. The first crop of pot will be ready to harvest in the fall.

And the state has high expectations that suppliers of marijuana to shops will go green. New regulations set strict limits — some of the toughest in the nation — on the amount of energy growers can use to raise their plants.

Bear In Your Backyard: How To Handle And Avoid Interactions With Black Bears

By , & Jun 27, 2018
With the Vermont black bear population up, bear sightings have doubled since last year.
Robert Cicchetti / iStock

Summer offers Vermonters a great chance to get closer to nature. But sometimes nature gets a bit too close to us. With black bear sightings in the state more than doubling since last year, Vermont Edition looks at how you can make sure your yard isn't attracting them.