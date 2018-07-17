Related Program: 
VPR News

Western Massachusetts Bishop Pushes For 'Ethical' Investment In Gun Companies

By 1 hour ago
  • Western Massachusetts Episcopal Bishop Douglas Fisher speaks at a rally of high school students calling for greater gun safety outside Smith and Wesson headquarters on March 14, 2018.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    Western Massachusetts Episcopal Bishop Douglas Fisher speaks at a rally of high school students calling for greater gun safety outside Smith and Wesson headquarters on March 14, 2018.
    Don Treeger / The Republican/ Masslive.com / photos
  • High school students rally for greater gun safety outside Smith and Wesson headquarters on March 14, 2108.
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    High school students rally for greater gun safety outside Smith and Wesson headquarters on March 14, 2108.
    Don Treeger / The Republican/ Masslive.com / photos
Originally published on July 17, 2018 8:59 am

The Episcopal Church in the United States will start investing in gun companies. That's after a bishop in western Massachusetts pushed for the move.

At a national convention of the Episcopal Church, Bishop Douglas Fisher, who heads the western Massachusetts diocese, sponsored a resolution calling for ethical investing in gun companies. The bishops passed it unanimously.

Fisher said it's a real change in strategy because, until now, the church has had a ban on investing in gun companies.

"We really feel this is the only way at this point that we have away of engaging in this very important issue," he said.

Fisher said he hopes that by investing some of its $400 million portfolio in gun makers, the church can be an active shareholder and push for changes that could save lives.

He said the new approach comes after requests by young anti-gun activists to meet with leaders of Springfield's Smith & Wesson were met with silence.

Smith & Wesson could not be reached for comment.

Copyright 2018 New England Public Radio. To see more, visit New England Public Radio.

Tags: 
VPR News
New England News Collaborative
Religion
Government & Politics
Guns

Related Content

ACLU Shares Responses To Its Criminal Justice Survey From State's Attorney Candidates

By 1 hour ago
A lady justice statue in the foreground with a judge's mallet blurred in the background.
Michał Chodyra / iStock

The Vermont chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union has gotten a lukewarm response from state’s attorney candidates to its survey on a range of criminal justice issues.

Breaking Down The Change In How Federal Administrative Law Judges Are Chosen

By 5 hours ago
A wooden gavel on a table with a blurry bookshelf in the background.
vladans / iStock

Last week, President Donald Trump issued an executive order that ends the competitive selection process for administrative law judges (ALJs). Instead, they'll become political appointees.