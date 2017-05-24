WFMT's American Opera Series 2017

The WFMT Radio Network is proud to make the American Opera Series available for broadcast here on VPR Classical. The American Opera Series is designed to complement the Metropolitan Opera Broadcasts, filling in the schedule with 29 weeks to complete the year.
This year the American Opera Series features great performances by the Lyric Opera of Chicago, LA Opera, San Francisco Opera, Caramoor and Opera Southwest.
Download the entire 2017 schedule here.
Lyric Opera of Chicago
May 20 Das Rheingold / Wagner
May 27 Lucia di Lammermoor / Donizetti
June 3 Les Troyens / Berlioz
June 10 Don Quichotte / Massenet
June 17 The Magic Flute / Mozart
June 24 Norma / Bellini
July 1 Carmen / Bizet
July 8 Eugene Onegin / Tchaikovsky
July 15 Don Giovanni / Mozart
July 22 Tannhäuser / Wagner
LA Opera
July 29 Macbeth / Verdi
August 5 The Tales of Hoffman / Offenbach
August 12 The Barber of Seville / Rossini
August 19 The Marriage of Figaro / Mozart
August 26 The Ghosts of Versailles / Corigliano
San Francisco Opera
September 2 La Gioconda / Ponchielli
September 9 Aida / Verdi
September 16 Madama Butterfly / Puccini
September 23 Andrea Chénier / Giordano
September 30 Dream of the Red Chamber / Bright Sheng
October 7 Don Pasquale / Donizetti
October 14 Arabella / Strauss
Additional Operas
October 21 Falstaff / Verdi / Chicago Symphony Orchestra
October 28 Lucrezia Borgia / Donizetti / Caramoor
November 4 Il Pirata / Bellini / Caramoor
November 11 Tancredi / Rossini / Opera Southwest
November 18 Amleto / Faccio / Opera Southwest
November 25 Riders of the Purple Sage / Craig Bohmler / Arizona Opera