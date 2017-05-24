Related Programs: 
VPR Classical
Saturday Matinee

WFMT's American Opera Series 2017

The WFMT Radio Network is proud to make the American Opera Series available for broadcast here on VPR Classical. The American Opera Series is designed to complement the Metropolitan Opera Broadcasts, filling in the schedule with 29 weeks to complete the year.

This year the American Opera Series features great performances by the Lyric Opera of Chicago, LA Opera, San Francisco Opera, Caramoor and Opera Southwest.

Download the entire 2017 schedule here.

Lyric Opera of Chicago

May 20           Das Rheingold / Wagner

May 27            Lucia di Lammermoor / Donizetti

June 3             Les Troyens / Berlioz

June 10           Don Quichotte / Massenet

June 17            The Magic Flute / Mozart

June 24           Norma / Bellini

July 1                Carmen / Bizet

July 8               Eugene Onegin / Tchaikovsky

July 15              Don Giovanni / Mozart

July 22              Tannhäuser / Wagner

LA Opera              

July 29              Macbeth / Verdi

August 5            The Tales of Hoffman / Offenbach

August 12          The Barber of Seville / Rossini

August 19          The Marriage of Figaro / Mozart

August 26          The Ghosts of Versailles / Corigliano

San Francisco Opera

September 2      La Gioconda / Ponchielli

September 9      Aida / Verdi

September 16    Madama Butterfly / Puccini

September 23    Andrea Chénier / Giordano

September 30    Dream of the Red Chamber / Bright Sheng

October 7            Don Pasquale / Donizetti

October 14          Arabella / Strauss

Additional Operas

October 21          Falstaff / Verdi / Chicago Symphony Orchestra

October 28         Lucrezia Borgia / Donizetti / Caramoor

November 4       Il Pirata / Bellini / Caramoor

November 11      Tancredi / Rossini / Opera Southwest

November 18     Amleto / Faccio / Opera Southwest

November 25     Riders of the Purple Sage / Craig Bohmler / Arizona Opera

