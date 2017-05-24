WFMT's American Opera Series 2017

The WFMT Radio Network is proud to make the American Opera Series available for broadcast here on VPR Classical. The American Opera Series is designed to complement the Metropolitan Opera Broadcasts, filling in the schedule with 29 weeks to complete the year.

This year the American Opera Series features great performances by the Lyric Opera of Chicago, LA Opera, San Francisco Opera, Caramoor and Opera Southwest.

Download the entire 2017 schedule here.

Lyric Opera of Chicago

May 20 Das Rheingold / Wagner

May 27 Lucia di Lammermoor / Donizetti

June 3 Les Troyens / Berlioz

June 10 Don Quichotte / Massenet

June 17 The Magic Flute / Mozart

June 24 Norma / Bellini

July 1 Carmen / Bizet

July 8 Eugene Onegin / Tchaikovsky

July 15 Don Giovanni / Mozart

July 22 Tannhäuser / Wagner

LA Opera

July 29 Macbeth / Verdi

August 5 The Tales of Hoffman / Offenbach

August 12 The Barber of Seville / Rossini

August 19 The Marriage of Figaro / Mozart

August 26 The Ghosts of Versailles / Corigliano

San Francisco Opera

September 2 La Gioconda / Ponchielli

September 9 Aida / Verdi

September 16 Madama Butterfly / Puccini

September 23 Andrea Chénier / Giordano

September 30 Dream of the Red Chamber / Bright Sheng

October 7 Don Pasquale / Donizetti

October 14 Arabella / Strauss

Additional Operas

October 21 Falstaff / Verdi / Chicago Symphony Orchestra

October 28 Lucrezia Borgia / Donizetti / Caramoor

November 4 Il Pirata / Bellini / Caramoor

November 11 Tancredi / Rossini / Opera Southwest

November 18 Amleto / Faccio / Opera Southwest

November 25 Riders of the Purple Sage / Craig Bohmler / Arizona Opera