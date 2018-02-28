What Comes In Like An Iceball And Goes Out Like A Mudball ?

...the month of March! Celebrating the beginning of one of the longest months of the year with local Francophones, country roads from Jamaica to Oahu, and much much more!

This program will air on Sunday March 4, 2018 from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Annabelle Chvostek and her band will be performing at the Richmond Congregational Church on Sunday March 11th at 4 p.m.

The Jeh Kulu Dance and Drum Theater will be giving a special matinee family show at the Chandler Music Hall in Randolph on Sunday March 11th at 4 p.m.

There will be a Contra Dance sponsored by the Ed Larkin Old Time Contra Dancers at the Tunbridge Town Hall on Friday March 9th at 7:30 p.m. with live music by Bonnie Tucker and others.

The Steph Pappas Experience will be playing at Radio Bean in Burlington on Saturday March 10th.

On Friday, March 9th Carol Hausner, Jonathan “Doc” Kaplan & Donovan Delabruere will be playing at the Highland Lodge in Greensboro from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Singer songwriter Julia Mark will be performing at Brandon Music on Saturday March 10th.

The Starline Rhythm Boys will be celebrating their 20th anniversary the Burnham Hall music series in Lincoln on Saturday, March 10th. Doors open at 7 and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Next Stage Arts Project in Putney presents Claudia Schmidt in a special CD release concert at 7:30pm on Saturday, March 10th.

The Barre Opera House presents modern Irish folk band Skipper’s Alley on Saturday March 10th.