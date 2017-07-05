What Constitutes Sexual Consent?

As humans, we can send a lot of mixed signals. This is particularly true in relationships and thus, regarding sexual consent. We're highlighting the conversation and some of the questions caught up in it.

Cathleen Barkley, executive director of HOPE Works, and freelance writer Kae Burdo discuss the important conversations we need to have around consent and how our ideas about it are changing.

Post your comments or questions about sexual consent here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Thursday, July 6, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.