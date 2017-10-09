Related Program: 
What Do Federal Changes To Contraceptive Coverage Mean For Vermont?

By & 57 minutes ago
  • "Vermont Edition" looks at how new carve-outs to contraceptive coverage could affect Vermonters.
Live call-in discussion: President Donald Trump has announced a plan for new carve-outs to contraceptive coverage that were previously mandated by the Affordable Care Act. We look at how this change could affect Vermont, including the state law that includes coverage for vasectomies.

More from NPR: Trump Guts Requirement That Employer Health Plans Pay For Birth Control

Robin Lunge, a board member of the Green Mountain Care Board, joins us to explain the possible effects of this move by the president on Vermonters.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition
Health

