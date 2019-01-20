Related Program: 
What Does Racism Look Like In Vermont?

By & 29 minutes ago
  • We're talking about racism in Vermont with a panel sharing their thoughts and experiences.
Live call-in discussion: The alleged racist harassment of former State Rep. Kiah Morris has put a spotlight on the issue of racism in Vermont. We're hearing from a panel of Vermonters to talk about their experiences and thoughts on racism in our state.

Joining us will be:

Post your comments below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
 

