What Does Racism Look Like In Vermont?

Live call-in discussion: The alleged racist harassment of former State Rep. Kiah Morris has put a spotlight on the issue of racism in Vermont. We're hearing from a panel of Vermonters to talk about their experiences and thoughts on racism in our state.
Joining us will be:
- Sha'an Mouliert, co-coordinator of I Am Vermont, Too
- Connor Cyrus, WCAX Morning Reporter
- Brattleboro State Rep. Tristan Toleno
Post your comments below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.
Broadcast live on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.