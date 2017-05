The two big issues for the upcoming veto session in June will be the future of a bill legalizing the recreational use of marijuana and the fight over Gov. Phil Scott's plan to implement a statewide teachers' health care contract.

Retired Middlebury College political science professor Eric Davis spoke to Vermont Edition about these issues ahead of the Legislature's veto session next month.

Listen to the interview above. Broadcast on Vermont Edition on Friday, May 26, 2017.