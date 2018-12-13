Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

What Is The Future Of Marijuana Laws In Vermont?

By & 40 minutes ago
  • The Governor's Marijuana Advisory Commission is ready to share its findings and recommendations on new pot laws in Vermont.
    Labuda / iStock

Live call-in discussion: Even though it's now legal to possess, consume and grow small amounts of marijuana in Vermont, that doesn't mean we've seen the end of pot legislation. The Governor's Marijuana Advisory Commission has been evaluating what has happened in other states and listening to Vermonters' thoughts on the future of pot laws. We'll hear the results from the co-chairs of the commission.

We'll be joined by Tom Little and Jake Perkinson who discuss their report and possible recommendations that will be made to the governor and the Legislature.

Post your thoughts or questions below or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

